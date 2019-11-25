LITTLEFORK – Four local firefighters were recognized for more than 20 years of service to the Littlefork Fire Department at the Littlefork City Council meeting Thursday night.
Harvey Lehman, Councilor Loren Lehman, Mayor Mike Fort and Dennis Lagergren were honored with plaques commemorating their service. Councilor Lehman noted that Lagergren had served more than 32 years with the department.
“On behalf of the Littlefork Fire Department, we’d like to thank you for your 20-plus years of service, thank you very much,” Firefighter Dan Krause said.
Krause joked that the department had openings if any of the recipients wanted to rejoin the force.
He informed the council that the department has lost two more members since the last meeting: one moved away and one has stopped coming to mandatory department functions.
He also asked the council about funding for new radios. City Administrator Sonja Pelland suggested he apply for a safety equipment grant she recently learned about, which would be open in 2020.
“It’s a good option, and I think we should pursue it,” she said.
Prior to the regular city council meeting, a public hearing for the second phase of the wellhead protection plan was held. The first part of the plan was completed in 2018.
John Mattonen of JPJ Engineering addressed the council with a layout of the plan, which included a list of potential water contaminant sources, a plan of action to manage contaminant sources, and a contingency strategy.
“The city and the committee would like to maintain or improve the current drinking water supply, increase public awareness of groundwater issues, protect the water and collect additional data to supplement everything that’s been done to date,” he said.
Mattonen said the next step is to submit the plan to the Minnesota Department of Health for review, and that it might take six months to hear back.
After the conclusion of the public hearing, Ambulance Chief Tom Donahou discussed concerns for the department. The department has a few new members who need more experience to get fully comfortable and the department still looking at solutions to fully cover the day shift, he said.
“It’s been a little busy, but things are going well,” he said.
Other business
In other business the council:
- Heard a report from the city's Community Park and Gazebo Committee. The committee is looking into the cost of cement, with hopes to pour cement for the gazebo structure in the spring. The committee was quoted $15,017 for dirt work for the project, $2,697 more than budgeted. The council approved using Koochiching Development Authority grant money to cover the remaining amount.
- Received updates on the water/sewer line projects from Mattonen. He said the finished ponds project was reviewed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week and has received a certificate of substantial completion. He also noted the Lofgren Park sewer project will not begin until spring due to weather.
- Approved two new hires at the Littlefork Municipal Liquor Store. The liquor store showed a loss for October 2019, but is looking good for November, Pelland said. “If every month was like hunting season, it’d be awesome,” she said.
- Approved an audit proposal of $21,500 from Brady Martz, after being informed that Clifton Larson Allen declined to perform the city’s audit this year.