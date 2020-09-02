The show must go on. The fireworks show, that it.
If your hear some big booms and see some bright lights in the sky after darkness has fallen Saturday evening, just think of it as a celebration of fall.
International Falls will put on a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Saturday behind the Falls High School.
The traditional Fourth of July fireworks by the city was postponed, due to the pandemic, until Saturday.
The fireworks were to coincide with Labor Day weekend, and the community’s annual Labor Day picnic planned for Monday, but that has been canceled due to the pandemic.
The city’s fireworks display, presented by the International Falls Fire/Rescue and EMS should be visible anywhere along Highway 11-71.