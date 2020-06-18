International Falls has been ranked among the most affordable places to live in Minnesota in a new study from SmartAsset , an online financial adviser.
To determine the most affordable places in each state, the study analyzes local property tax data, homeowners’ insurance and home costs relative to income, said the study.
International Falls scoring 53.46 ranked third in the state, following No. 1 Montevideo, scoring 58.33 and No. 2 Redwood Falls, 53.86. Otsego, 50.36, and Hibbing, 50.26, ranked fourth and fifth.
Closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance and mortgage rates were also in the analysis.
"We started the analysis by including all cities with a population of 5,000 or greater," said SmartAsset about the student. "We then measured the total cost of owning a home - using the average home cost - in each city over a five-year period. That five-year cost was then measured as a proportion of median household income in each place to determine affordability. The most affordable places were those in which total housing costs were smallest compared to the median income in each area. Each city was then indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, with the most affordable location receiving a score of 100."