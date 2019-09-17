The first meeting of the newly created Family Child Care Task Force will take place Thursday in Richfield.
The 25-member task force includes International Falls resident JoAnn Smith as a parent representative.
The 2019 Minnesota Legislature established the Family Child Care Task Force to make recommendations related to family child care licensing and Parent Aware, a resource that helps families find child care providers and helps child care providers improve the quality of their programs and services.
The task force consists of family child care providers, parents, state legislators, a Minnesota Department of Human Services representative and appointees from various child care-related organizations. They must submit an interim report to the Minnesota Legislature by March 1, 2020, and a final report by Feb. 1, 2021.
At Thursday’s meeting, task force members will introduce themselves, share their goals for the task force and review the specific duties of the task force, as outlined in legislation.
The meeting will take place at the Four Points by Sheraton Mall of America Minneapolis Airport Conference Center, 7745 Lyndale Ave. S. The conference center is on the second floor of the hotel. The meeting is open to the public to observe, but the task force will not take public testimony. For more information, visit mn.gov/dhs/family-child-care-task-force.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services licenses more than 7,600 family child care programs, working with county agencies to protect the health, safety and rights of families receiving child care services. The department also provides a wide range of supports for child care providers statewide to operate their child care businesses and improve the quality of services.