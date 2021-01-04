Ranier Roost residents were all smiles this week as they received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
John Decker, of Decker's Family Care, said staff and residents received the first round of the Moderna vaccine Monday in an effort to protect one another from the novel coronavirus.
"Our staff is stepping up to support our living pledge, to protect our residents, families, friends, and community," he said. "I am so proud, and inspired by them."
Decker said he has also been vaccinated. He received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech novel coronavirus vaccine Dec. 21 through Rainy Lake Medical Center.
As of Monday, a Facebook post by Decker said 99 percent of the residents, two essential caretakers, and approximately 80 percent of staff are vaccinated.