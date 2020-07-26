The annual Purple Pride Scramble was another event that fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, so organizers came up with another way to raise money for International Falls extracurricular activities.
From 4-7 p.m. Aug. 6, the Purple Pride Committee will host a fish fry in the south, faculty parking lot at Falls High School. The free will donation event will be take-out food only.
“We're trying to be positive and figure out ways to make up the loss of the golf scramble,” said Purple Pride Committee Chairperson Gordy Dault.
Last year, the golf event brought in about $18,000 for Purple Pride, which is a subgroup of the Falls Education Foundation. Purple Pride gives monetary grants to Falls extracurricular activities which includes sports and other groups.
“We've given to the music program, the speech team, any extracurricular,” Dault said. “We still want to raise money for the school's activities.”
The former principal said he knows the district's budget is limited and activities don't always receive funds they need for a quality program.
“Purple Pride tries to supplement that,” he said.
The golf tournament would have been in about its 15th year and has quickly become a much-awaited summer event, Dault said.
“People look forward to it,” he said. “They have a good time.”
He's hopeful that the fish fry will be well received.
“It's a free will donation because the fish is donated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to the Elks Lodge,” he said. “(Elk's Lodge 1599 member) Crazy Thompson came up with the idea.”
Rain or shine, the fish fry will include fish fillets, french fries, coleslaw and pop. Dault said to err on the side of caution, it will be a to-go format only.
“We want to keep everyone safe,” he said. “Any money we raise goes back to the school. It's a good cause.”
For anyone who wants to donate to Purple Pride, but are unable to attend the Aug. 6 fish fry, donations can be sent to:
Falls Education Foundation C/O Purple Pride, PO Box 933 International Falls, MN 56649.