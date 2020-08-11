Organizers of last week’s Purple Pride fish fry said the first-time event was a success.
While the event was scheduled to run three hours Aug. 6, organizers said they ran out of fish in the first hour.
“The fish fry was a phenomenal success,” said Gordy Dault, Purple Pride committee chairperson.
The event was in place of the annual Purple Pride Scramble, which raises money for International Falls extracurricular activities.
Last year, the golf event brought in about $18,000 for Purple Pride, which is a subgroup of the Falls Education Foundation. Purple Pride gives monetary grants to Falls extracurricular activities which includes sports and other groups.
The amount the fish fry raised was not yet available. The event accepted free will donations because the fish is donated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to Elks Lodge 1599. The Elks Lodge provided the fish for the event.