There could be a high flying American flag over Ranier soon.
The Ranier City Council met in committee Aug. 14, and then in regular session Aug. 18, to act upon recommendations made in committees.
The committee recommended moving forward with a proposal by Mike Heibel to place an over-sized American flag on the hill between Ranier Rink and the Ranier Municipal Liquor Store, reports Ranier Administrator Sherril Gautreaux.
The council is expected to consider the zoning ordinance to ensure the proposed height of 70-75-feet tall, would not be in violation.
Heibel told the committee he would raise the funds and that people are ready to donate, so the proposal should not cost the city money, Gautreaux reported. The flag pole would be 70-75 tall with cables on the interior of the pole.
The pole would cost around $8,300; flags cost $2,000 or less. The flag pole is rated for 95 mile an hour winds. The foundation would be anchored to bedrock with a stepped foundation with a plaque in honor of Ranier residents that have served the country.
He stated that there shouldn’t be much maintenance except for a new flag every year and he would take care of that.
Other business
The committee, made up of the council, recommended approval of a resolution that spends $23,666.06 of expenditures from money the city received through the federal CARES Act funds, Gautreaux reports.
The committee reviewed and recommended acceptance of the Ranier Municipal Liquor Store operating statement for July, when it made a net profit of $1,554, Gautreaux reported. The year-to-date net profit is $14,761, compared to July 2019 with a net profit of $8,009 and a 2019 year-to-date net profit of $28,852.
The muni went back to outside service-only on July 11; opened for inside serving on Aug. 12. Councilor Todd Coulombe commented that the sales were good for outside service only. Mayor Dennis Wagner stressed that it is up to staff to make sure the COVID regulations are followed.
The council recommended the city move forward with noxious weed control, following a report by Gautreaux, who said she has been working with Koochiching County Soil and Water Conservation District on controlling wild parsnip, particularly on the vacant property east of Big Vic along the highway.
The property owner has been cited and given a period of time to eradicate the noxious weeds. KSWCD has contracted with a weed control company to eradicate the noxious weeds with 25 percent of the costs being borne by the property owner.
In addition, city staff has mowed the property four times this year. The intent is to move forward with the eradication and assess the cost to the property owner and assess the cost of the mowing.
The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed open fire pits, food trucks and fire works, Gautreaux reported.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Berta Wilcox spoke on behalf of the commission, noting state regulations govern open pit fires, and the commission did not believe an ordinance should be written to cover it. The commission further questioned how such an ordinance would be enforced.
As for fireworks, most fireworks are illegal in Minnesota. Therefore, if someone is setting off fireworks, it is a law enforcement issue, said Wilcox.
In addition, Wilcox encouraged people to first talk to their neighbor if there is a problem or concern with a fire pit or fireworks. If the issue cannot resolved, then go to the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office.
The committee agreed to table decision about food trucks for further review.
The committee also heard about costs the state will not cover in Koochiching County’s County Road 20 project.
Wagner spoke about the county also adding overlay to the road, beginning at Highway 11. Questions about speeding on the road prompted Wagner to suggest sending a letter to the county board about it, and a resident offered that maybe the city could borrow a remote radar machine.