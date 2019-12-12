In honor and remembrance of Warrant Officer Candidate Kort Miller Plantenberg, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise until sunset today.
Warrant Officer Candidate Kort M. Plantenberg died in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash on Dec. 5. He will be remembered in a funeral mass at Saint John's Abbey Church in Collegeville today.
Chief Warrant Officer Two Charles Nord and Chief Warrant Officer Two James Rogers, who were also killed in the crash, will also be honored on the day of their interment.