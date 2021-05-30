Gov. Tim Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until noon on Monday in honor of those who have died while serving in the United States military.
“Across the nation, and in the state of Minnesota, we give thanks to those who undertake the great responsibility of defending our liberties and protecting democracy,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz. “As we work toward peace in our world, let us never forget those who have served on our behalf.”
Since 1868, Memorial Day has been observed in the United States of America to celebrate and honor the valiant sacrifice of those in the military who have given their lives in service to our country.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.