In observance of the eighteenth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and in accordance with a proclamation issued by the president, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that all United States flags and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the state of Minnesota from sunrise until sunset. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in observance of the anniversary.
“Minnesota joins the rest of the nation in remembering the Americans who lost their lives and the first responders who died fighting to save them,” said Walz. “Sept. 11th reminds us that there is more that unites our country than divides us. We’re a nation founded on freedom and a country comprised of everyday heroes. On the 18th anniversary of this tragic day, we lower our flags to honor our neighbors, past and present, and celebrate what it means to be an American.”
In respect for the victims of this tragedy,Walz proclaimed Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019, to be Patriot Day and a Day of Service and Remembrance in the state of Minnesota.
Walz encourages all Minnesotans to observe the National Moment of Silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time.