Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff, effective immediately, until sunset on Sunday in recognition of the shooting that resulted in one lost life and four others injured at Allina Clinic Crossroads in Buffalo Tuesday.
Minnesota joins the family and friends of the front-line workers, first responders, and the Buffalo community in grieving those njured and the loss of medical assistant Lindsay Overbay.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor of front-line workers and first responders who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty in the State of Minnesota.