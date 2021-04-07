Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota effective immediately until sunset on today to remember, mourn, and honor the life of Congressman Alcee Hastings.
“I had the privilege of working alongside Congressman Hastings during the time we served together in the United States House of Representatives, and remember him fondly as a friend and former colleague,” said Governor Walz. “Diligently serving the Florida community for over four decades, Congressman Hastings proudly fought hard for the rights and lives of working families; Black, Indigenous, and communities of color; children; and immigrants. It is with great sadness to our nation and the world that we learned of the passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings today.”
Minnesota joins states across the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, in lowering flags at half-staff in honor of the life of Hastings. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.