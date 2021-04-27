In honor and remembrance of Minnesota Detention Deputy Mark Edward Anderson, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset today.
Anderson dedicated 11 years to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Deputy in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, serving since 2010. He was fulfilling his duties at work when was found unresponsive by his partner.
“Detention Deputy Anderson was a gentle giant of a man who was respected greatly by his colleagues and by detainees,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Detention Deputy Mark Anderson for his dedicated service to and sacrifice for his fellow Minnesotans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and the community.”
Minnesota law calls for flags to be flown at half-staff following the death of a public safety officer or Minnesota military personal killed in the line of duty in Minnesota.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor of Anderson.