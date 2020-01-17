In honor and remembrance of Howard Lake Fire Chief Daryl “Taddy” Drusch, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise until sunset today.
“Fire Chief Daryl ‘Taddy’ Drusch dedicated 30 years of exemplary service to the Howard Lake Fire and Rescue/Ambulance Service, serving as chief since 2014,” reads the proclamation from Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Fire Chief Drusch for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and entire community.”
Fire Chief Drusch died at home on Monday of a suspected heart attack hours after responding to an emergency call. His death is Minnesota’s first line-of-duty fire service death of 2020. Fire Chief Drusch is survived by his wife, Julie; his son, Taylor; several siblings; and many fellow firefighters, friends, and community members.