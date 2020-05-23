Flags are at half staff in Minnesota in the next few days for lives lost due to COVID-19 and for Memorial Day.
In accordance with a proclamation issued by the President, Gov. Tim Walz Friday directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff, effective immediately, until sunset on Sunday to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.
In addition this week, Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 25, 2020, in honor of those who have died while serving in the United States Military.
“We honor the spirit, courage, and tenacity of the generations of Armed Forces members and their families today who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation,” said Governor Walz. “As we work toward peace in our world, let us never forget those who have served on our behalf.”
Since 1868, Memorial Day has been observed in the United States of America to officially celebrate and honor the valiant sacrifice of those in the military who have given their lives in service to our country. Across the nation, and in the State of Minnesota, Americans give thanks those who undertake the great responsibility of defending our liberties and protecting democracy.