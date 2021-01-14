Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today in honor of paramedic Toby Lee Rowan, who died on Jan. 7, 2021, while in the course of providing life-saving treatment to a member of the community.
The state of Minnesota recognizes Rowan for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor of Rowan and first responders who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty in the State of Minnesota.