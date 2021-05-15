In accordance with an order issued by President Joe Biden, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise to sunset on today, in honor of Peace Officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.
“Today and every day, it is fitting to honor those Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours, and to thank the over 11,000 law enforcement officers in Minnesota who serve in the 422 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and services to Minnesota communities,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz.
The president has authorized and requested to designate May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as Police Week. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.