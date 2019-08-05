In honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragic shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and in accordance with an order issued by President Donald Trump, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, until sunset, Thursday.
The order comes after the acts of violence took place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
“I am devastated to hear about the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, and heartbroken for the families and loved ones of those lost from this horrific act of violence,” said Walz.