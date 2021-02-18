Gov, Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday.
He has directed flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.
“As we weather this long winter, we must commit to remembering and honoring the Minnesotans we’ve lost to COVID-19,” said Walz. “Over 6,000 Minnesotans have been lost due to COVID-19. We lower our flags to honor their lives, support their families and loved ones, and reaffirm our commitment to ending this deadly pandemic.”
“As we approach the one-year mark since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lives lost due to COVID-19 and the grief of their loved ones weighs heavier on my heart now more than ever,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “As Minnesotans, we come together to collectively mourn and support each other. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our neighbors and loved ones as we work through these challenging times.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families