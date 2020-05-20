A local potter stepping outside her comfort zone has resulted in new pottery items available at a local gift shop.
Sarah Arch earlier this year started selling her pottery at Gearhart’s Floral and Gifts in International Falls.
Offering her works to the public is a little intimidating, she admits.
“It’s really personal to put your stuff out there,” she said. “It’s like a piece of me and other people see it. And I see every little flaw.”
Arch may be known to many as a registered nurse at Rainy Lake Medical Center, but when she’s not wearing scrubs and treating patients, she’s at home working with clay and perfecting her talent.
“I just like to create,” she said. “I like to play with the clay and make it into something I can be proud of.”
Creativity seems to be intertwined into Arch’s DNA. She crew up with artistic parents, Carl and Lorraine Kantor, and her five siblings have also settled into their respective creative niches.
“When we were little, we were never bored,” Arch recalls. “We painted and created if we were bored.”
Over time, Arch developed a passion for pottery, but as she grew into her career and role as a wife and mother of three, very little time was left to explore and develop her passion.
Arch’s husband, Howard, always asked his wife what she would be if she could choose anything in the world.
“I said I’d be a potter,” Sarah said. “He told me I’d have to do that some day.”
That some day came along about five years ago when a local estate sale advertised a kiln. Sarah purchased the oven for firing pottery and started watching Youtube videos and talking to other potters.
“We purchased a pottery wheel and she was just like a little kid,” Howard said of his wife. “She just loves doing this... It’s been fun to watch her confidence grow.”
As her skill grew, the need for a business developed. Sarah now runs Waawaate Pottery, which can be found on Facebook in addition to Gearharts. Waawaate is an Ojibway word meaning Northern Lights.
“My mom was raised in Red Lake and my sister teaches there,” Sarah said. “We have a strong connection to the Native American culture.”
Experienced artist
Sarah isn’t the only artist in the family.
Howard has long been known as a woodsman, creating “almost anything you can imagine out of wood.”
His work, under the business name The Woodsman’s Shop, has been used as raffle items at local events and he created the Border Battle trophy for the Falls High School boys hockey team earlier this year when they challenged Lake of the Woods.
“He has work all over the country,” she said. “I put some out online and they go... They’re very unique.”
A lot of Howard’s work are custom requests, including clocks, cribbage boards, signs, and much more.
“This is always something I’ve enjoyed,” the forester for Packaging Corporation of America said. “I like creating something you can’t find anywhere else.”
Moving around his wood shop, Howard was able to explain different pieces of wood he had in stock and had a story about each piece sitting finished and unfinished.
“I can create almost anything you want with the program and equipment I have,” he said. “I like to look at pieces, imagine what it is and just create and carve... I love to bring things to life.”
Spousal support
The couple noticeably support one another, each taking an interest in the others’ talent.
“She’s sharp at the glaze,” Howard said of Sarah’s ability to create the “perfect glaze.”
Sarah was just as complimentary of her husband.
Out in his shop, she spotted an unfinished table she hasn’t yet seen.
“This is beautiful,” she said, admiring the creation. “Why have I never seen this? I just love this.”
The couple agreed their support of each other is important and helps keep their marriage strong.
“He’s the love of my life,” Sarah said. “I love what he loves and he loves what I love.”
The pair say they will continue to create and share their crafts with the community.
“It’s pretty neat to see your stuff out there,” Howard said. “It’s fun that we’re both able to do what we enjoy at this point in our lives... She just needs her own shop now.”