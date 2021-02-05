A date has been set for the first food distribution of 2021 at Rainy River Community College.
Community members can pick up boxes of food at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the college.
From June to December last year, 14 food distribution events took place in International Falls, providing boxes of food to people in need. Spearheaded by the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, or AEOA, and KOOTASCA Communicty Action Inc., the effort was funded by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP.
In December, officials were unsure if the program would continue into the new year, but were hopeful funding would be secured to cover costs.
In International Falls alone, the 14 distribution events in 2020 provided 2,383 boxes of food to community members. Combined, those boxes weighed nearly 60,000 pounds.