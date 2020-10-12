In its second day at a new location, the Falls Hunger Coalition last week was bustling with activity.
The food shelf recently relocated to Backus Community Center from the basement of the Forestland Annex building, allowing for more space to grow and accommodate new and existing clients.
“It's been busy,” said FHC Director Ashley Hall, as she answered multiple calls within minutes of one another. “We're really seeing an increased need.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with additional exposure, is likely for the uptick in clients, Hall said, adding several people who haven't used services for years have re-signed up. “People are being educated on what is available for them," she said.
Move to Backus
Relocating the organization has been in the works for a few years.
“When COVID happened and the Forestland building closed to the public, we knew we had to find a new location sooner than later,” she said.
The move to room 104 at Backus made sense. The community center already houses well-utilized food programs including Community Cafe and Ruby's Pantry, making the addition of the Falls Hunger Coalition a good fit, Hall said.
“People are already familiar with this building,” she said. “We feel the food shelf is more accessible here than it was when it was in Forestland... It's just a natural and ideal fit.”
A service for all
Hall said the Falls Hunger Coalition won't turn anyone away. While there are income guidelines, if the services it provides are needed, people will be helped.
“If you're in need, you can come get food,” she said. “We don't turn people away.”
To keep up with the local demand, the Falls Hunger Coalition runs on donations and grant funding, Hall reminded the community. Because most of the food is purchased from the food bank in Grand Rapids, monetary donations go much further than food donations.
“I can buy of case of soup, which is 24-26 cans for $8 to $10, depending on what soup is,” she said. “There's another government program that gives us free food... We'll never turn food away, but we can make even a donation of $1 go a long way.”
School pantries
As the weather turns colder and the pandemic progresses, Hall anticipates the need to increase. She hopes to continue pop-up food pantries into the winter months and is exploring options on how to successfully offer that.
In addition, food pantries could soon be available in a local school.
Littlefork-Big Falls school officials have committed to offer a food pantry within the school.
“It'll be a room in the school and our food bank in Grand Rapids, Second Harvest, will give the school a freezer and fridge unit, shelving and $300 to get them started,” Hall said.
The pantry will be available for whoever is in need of food, she said.
“They're meant to be emergency, and we're here for them in the bigger picture,” she said, adding FHC serves as the fiscal agent. “Whatever the school chooses to do with it, is up to them... We will offer as much guidance as they need or want.”
'Let us help'
Hall reiterated the Falls Hunger Coalition's commitment to being a helper in the community.
“If people come to us for food and use what money they have on other bills, that is what we are here for,” she said. “Let us help you... Don't be ashamed to come in here. This is what we're here for.”
And, if anyone wants to help Hall, she said Falls Hunger Coalition is always in need of volunteers.
“We have many jobs for people to do, if they want to help out,” she said. “If they don't want to be exposed to anyone because of COVID-19, we have a lot of jobs that don't require them to be around anyone else.”