Former Duluth Mayor Don Ness says International Falls has always held a special place in his heart.
He cites his time spent here with the late former Congressman Jim Oberstar, for whom Ness served nearly a decade as campaign manager.
"I always appreciated the sense of community there," Ness told The Journal last week.
Ness will present some ideas he's developed that can help communities build a common sense of purpose at 6:30 p.m. at the AmericInn, Highway 11-71. There is no cost to attend.
"Describing our community - the importance of shared narratives and common purpose," is meaningful to Falls Mayor Bob Anderson, who said he's known Ness for a number of years.
"He can inspire some pride and optimism," Anderson said, noting Ness led Duluth through some change, and helped bring about a positive attitude about the community to the residents who live there.
Who should attend the Aug. 7 presentation?
"It's for anyone who's interested in creating a sense of direction and purpose in their community," Ness said. "The place where we choose to live is an enormous part of our identity and our life story. And yet, most of us just passively adopt the conventional wisdom about our town. Too often, that dynamic is cynical and self-defeating. At a local level, a different way is possible - the smaller the community, the greater the opportunity to develop those ideas and stories that bring people together and hopefully inspire folks to contribute in small ways to a success story that they're now a part of."
The time is right for the presentation for both Ness and the community, Anderson said.
Ness is visiting Rainy Lake for a few days during that time. "I figured since I'd be in the area, I'd offer to volunteer my time to share these ideas," Ness said. "Just a small way to give back to the city."
Anderson said the presentation comes as the International Falls community is in transition in a number of ways:
- Many business owners are aging and considering retirement.
- A number of businesses have closed for various reasons, including fires, encouraging people to invest in the community.
- Redevelopment is occurring, with some residents seeing the cup half full, while others see the cup filling up.
- Many people are moving back to the community and buying or looking for homes, and yet others are leaving.
"I want everybody to have some optimism and pride in our community," Anderson said.
The presentation, designed to be fun and accessible, begins with 30-40 minutes of Ness' thoughts on the strategies, tactics and potential pitfalls for communities to build a common sense of purpose.
Then, he said, often the most valuable ideas begin to emerge in a question and answer session.
"Every community is different, every one takes something different from the ideas presented," Ness said. "I always stress that I don't have the answers and these ideas are not prescriptive. Instead, the ideas that I offer are designed to get folks to think about their own community and their own role."
Ness said his presentation argues that there is power and importance in the way that we describe our community.
"Every town has a constantly evolving story created through thousands of individual conversations," he told Anderson. "How do we talk about our town’s past, present and future? How can we encourage authentic stories that inspire pride and optimism? How can we inspire folks to find a sense of purpose and identity in the success of their community?"
The ideas he will offer have been developed over many years, he said. After leaving elected life in 2016, Ness said he gave more structure to the concepts after a few cities asked him to consult with them.
He's also taught political science classes at University of Minnesota-Duluth and will often use elements of the presentation with his students. In recent years, he's made presentations on similar subjects in Ely, Brainerd, Winona, Solon Springs and Washburn, Wis., and presents to local leadership groups in Duluth a few times a year.
The communities to which he presents are often in some sort of community planning or visioning process, while others have used it as a catalyst for a new undertaking, he said. Sometimes, he presents in a community leadership forum, providing an opportunity for local leaders to think differently about their role and their messaging, he added.
"Essentially, it's a small and modest way for me to give back," Ness said. "I don't really engage politically any longer, but I feel passionate about advocating for a better way to conduct our politics - especially at a local level."