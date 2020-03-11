Editor's note: The following story about Roxanne Chute, Falls High School class of 1979, is printed with permission from the Thief River Falls Times, which published it in recognition of Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week, March 8-14.
“I do not like the way I look anymore. It has changed me,” said Roxanne Chute.
Worldwide, more than 2.3 million people have a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. In the U.S., nearly one million people over the age of 18 live with a diagnosis of MS. Roxanne Chute is one of them.
Chute who is about to turn 59, said she wants people to support and contribute to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She desperately wants them to find a cure. March 8-14 is also MS Awareness Week.
Every day, people like Chute, who are living with MS, do whatever they need to move their lives forward despite the many, many challenges they face every day.
Chute said she remembers well the day she was diagnosed. It was Jan. 18, 2006.
It all began long before that day though, maybe even longer than Chute can recall. But, her problems really came to her attention on Aug. 2, 2005. She said she was walking at her job at Arctic Cat when she said she felt like she was walking on pins and needles. She said she went to the “safety guy” at the plant, who thought maybe it was her herniated disc acting up. When things didn’t improve, she went to see a neurologist. She said they took lots of blood draws to rule out other causes before they took an MRI of her brain. It was the day before Thanksgiving. A few weeks later, she was asked to come in for a lumbar puncture, so spinal fluid can be analyzed. That was the day before Christmas. On Jan. 18, they told her she had MS.
Chute said she experiences a wide variety of symptoms - numbness, weakness, vision or double-vision issues, hearing issues, balance and speech issues at times. She said sometimes her thoughts get mixed up and she makes up new words. She said she gets tired, loses her balance, and, yes, it affects her mood, affects her depression, memory, and thought process. She said she also experiences bladder control issues and lots of nerve pain. Other symptoms include cold feet, restless legs, MS hug, which is like someone squeezing you for a very long time, and the weirdest of all - phantom itch. That’s when something itches for no reason. “It’s really weird,” said Chute.
Chute added that no two people with MS are alike. By that, she means their symptoms are different, and treatments too.
Chute is on lots of different medications, including muscle relaxers. She doesn’t work anymore, and sometimes all these symptoms make her feel embarrassed. She is especially embarrassed when her kids don’t understand her anger and frustration. She admitted she doesn’t understand it either … sometimes.
If there is one thing she would like people to know is that she will talk to them about MS. Don’t be afraid to ask, she said.
For a long time, she said she thought she was the only person with the disease. She knows that’s not true, but it felt like it. She felt isolated. One day, she discovered a new group on Facebook. It’s called MS Warrior Sisters Circle of Support.
They share stories about living with MS … and cards. When someone is down or frustrated, they send a card. When someone has a birthday or is celebrating a holiday, members send each other cards. Chute said it’s wonderful to receive cards. She said at Christmas, the mailman must have thought she had lots of relatives because she got 40 or more cards. She put them on her refrigerator until she ran out of space. She said they also send cards to the little ones to keep their spirits up. “It’s nice to get mail - mail other than bills because we get a lot of those,” said Chute.
Chute also enjoys the company of her “emotional support baby,” Trixie, a Yorkie-Pom. She said her warrior sisters have all types of support pets.
From communicating with this group, she felt empowered and discovered the confidence she needs to face MS every day.
From this group she also received a description that, she thought, accurately described what it’s like to live with MS. “It’s like an electrical cord that has been bent or cut or damaged - the internal wires are our nerves, the exterior coating our myelin. The damaged cord, when perfectly flat is calm and the electricity passes right through it, but when disrupted or inflamed, the electricity shorts and causes symptoms.”
Of the National MS Society, Chute said it’s a great source of information and resources. The Society also advocates for MS patients, and supports research efforts. She encourages everyone to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. It’s MS Awareness Week.