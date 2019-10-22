The Falls School Board Monday accepted more donations than it usually sees on a monthly basis.
Eight donations of $3,000 each was received from former teachers and spouses to purchase TouchPros, a 70-inch interactive touch screen for district archives.
“It's just amazing,” said Superintendent Kevin Grover of the $24,000 in donations. “It's very heartwarming... It's remarkable.”
Stuart Nordquist, former teacher, football coach and school board member, spearheaded the effort to secure the donations, Grover said. It only took him a weekend.
“I was blown away he was able to do that so fast,” he said.
Donations of $3,000 each came from:
- Darrell Schmidt
- Larry and Alyce Mannausau
- Howard LaVigne
- James and Mary Rolando
- Margaret and Chris Kuffenkam
- Stuart and Sue Nordquist
- Bruce and Shirley Schmidt
- Allen and Gail Rasmussen, in memory of Erik Rasmussen
TouchPros, a product of Varsity Group, highlights students’ accomplishments without space restrictions. The touchscreen-based screen is easy to update and designed to make an impact.
“It's very user friendly,” Grover said.
Originally, the idea for the technology came from the Bronco Hall of Fame committee, but Grover said while looking into it, he realized there was an opportunity to include more archives beyond athletics.
“The (Koochiching) Museums scanned a majority of our annuals as a project,” he said. “We will work to get that information and others on this interactive screen... the sky is the limit on what can be put in it.”
In addition to being available on site at Falls High School, links to information on TouchPros will be able to be accessed from personal devices.
The giving streak continued Monday when the board accepted a $50,000 proposal from Shannon's Inc., for boiler, air exchange, and control design/engineering at Falls Elementary.
The proposal was one of six received for the project and was "significantly less" than others, Grover said.
"I thought something wasn't right," he said when approximating the project to be around $3 million.
Other proposals received included:
- LHB of Duluth - $240,000
- KFI of St. Paul - $249,500
- ICS of Grand Rapids - $202,200
- Nelson Rudie and Association of Minneapolis - $427,000
- Trane of St. Paul - $524,871
After going through the proposal with David Hebig, president of Shannon's, Hebig explained the $50,000 would cover design costs for engineering and the rest would essentially be a donation.
Grover said Shannon's will design and put together the specifications for the project, with final decisions made by the board. The district will need to bid it and do selection if Shannon's is interested in being an applicant for the work.
"Shannon's is aware of that," the superintendent said of the legality. "We may need a little help when looking at the financing piece."
In other business Monday, the board discussed moving forward to fill the district's Community Education director position which will be vacated by Rachel Amdahl Nov. 1.
"To my knowledge, nobody on staff has that license, including myself," Grover said.
Amdahl accepted a community education position outside the community.
Grover told board members that seat will need to be filled either on an interim basis or hopefully for full time.
"I'm hopeful there is someone licensed who is looking for a job, but I'm not overly confident," he said. "Rachel is very committed and will get as much programming set as she can."
The board extended well wishes to Amdahl and said her departure is a loss for the district.
Also Monday the board agreed to hire the following coaches for the 2020 season:
- Eric Walls, head boys baseball
- Will Awe, assistant boys baseball
- Sheryl Hendrickson, head girls track
- Alicia Hendrickson, assistant girls track
- Paul Hjelle, head boys track
- Dan Zika, assistant boys track
- Tony Casareto, head golf
- Sarah Peterson, assistant golf
- Shelby Nosan, head girls softball
- Jeff Kerry, assistant girls softball
- Steve Windels, assistant girls basketball for the 2019-2020 season