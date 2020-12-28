Fort Frances will become one of the first municipalities in Canada - and the first in Ontario - to implement a single-use plastic ban in an effort to help reduce the amount of plastic in landfills.
The town's Bylaw No. 11/20 becomes law Friday, marking a milestone in local efforts to promote sustainability, said Town Councilor Douglas W. Judson in a statement.
The bylaw restricts businesses from distributing single-use plastic checkout bags, foam-based "take out" food containers, and single-use plastic drinking straws. There is no ban on the sale of these products.
The new bylaw was introduced in 2019 by Judson and adopted with the unanimous support of Fort Frances Town Council in January 2020.
The purpose of the bylaw is to encourage consumers and businesses to adopt more sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices, such as shopping with reusable bags or shifting to alternative single-use products, such as paper bags or straws, Judson said. A number of exceptions are set out in the bylaw, such as packaging loose bulk items like produce, wrapping flowers, and transporting live fish.
While the bylaw will take effect on Jan. 1, the financial penalties for infringing the bylaw will not come into force until one year later, Jan. 1, 2022, giving consumers and businesses nearly two years to exhaust current single-use plastics inventory and adapt to new practices.
It is expected that the deferral of enforcement will also provide necessary flexibility as consumer and businesses adopt and adhere to special rules required as a result of the pandemic.
"As a resource-based economy, Fort Frances has always been a community that values sustainability," Judson said. "I am very proud that my council colleagues have supported this initiative and that our community is showing leadership on such an important environmental issue. This effort shows that local governments don't need to wait to take action on global problems like climate change and the hazards of single-use plastic waste. We can show leadership today."
Why plastic?
Judson offered the following:
- It is estimated that every year, 1 to 5 trillion plastic bags are used and discarded around the world, with 10,000 tonnes of plastic debris entering the Great Lakes annually. "The Great Pacific Garbage patch" is three times the size of Northwestern Ontario. A town of 2,500 households could send a million plastic bags to landfills every year, and a single plastic bag can take up to 1,000 years to decompose.
- Single-use plastics and related products contribute to the global crisis of climate change by causing habitat destruction, ecosystem disruption, fossil fuel emissions, pollution, environmental contamination, and harms to the food supply. By 2050, one report estimates that plastic will be responsible for 13 percent of our global carbon diet.
- The Municipal Act, 2001 empowers Ontario's municipalities to pass bylaws respecting the economic, social, and environmental well-being of the municipality, including in respect of climate change and waste management. It also allows the municipality to prohibit or regulate businesses operating in the municipality and to pass bylaws concerning matters that are or could become or cause a 'public nuisance', such as litter.
- In April 2011, the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association adopted a resolution calling on the Government of Ontario to enact legislation imposing a ban on the distribution of single-use fossil-fuel based plastic bags. The Town of Fort Frances' bylaw is modeled after provincial legislation in Nova Scotia and a municipal bylaw in Thompson, Manitoba. It contains a provision allowing for it to be reconsidered in the event that the provincial or federal government adopts legislation or regulations of substantially similar effect.
- In June 2019, the federal government announced its intention to ban single-use plastics in 2021, though it is apparent that the pandemic response has taken priority and a potential election may alter this time line. In Ontario, an NDP bill before the Legislature passed First Reading in March 2019 but has made no further progress.