The Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters will present Aug. 14 its concerns about the potential threat to Canadian waters posed by a proposed and controversial underground copper-nickel mine along the shore of Birch Lake outside Ely, just south of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The presentation is offered from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library, 601 Reid Ave., Fort Frances.
The Twin Metals project stalled in 2016, with the Obama administration’s refusal to renew federal mineral leases and recommendation to ban mining within the watershed of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for 20 years.
The Trump administration reversed those decisions, and Twin Metals, a subsidiary of Chilean mining company Antofagasta, is expected to propose a formal mine plan before the end of the year, starting what could be years of environmental review and permitting
The presentation – the first for the campaign in Canada – will take place at the invitation of Fort Frances town Councillor Douglas Judson.
“These waters, which include Quetico Provincial Park in Canada and Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in the United States, are threatened by proposed copper mining from Chilean mining giant Antofagasta’s Twin Metals project,” a release from Judson said. “The Trump administration has played a role in expediting this project since it took office.”
Opponents maintain pollution from the proposed mine would go directly into lakes, rivers, and streams that flow into the sensitive and valuable ecosystems.
“Once pollution enters these waters it will be impossible to contain or mitigate,” said the release. “This pollution will change forever these valuable landscapes, and wreck not just their natural beauty but also their benefit as generators of strong-wilderness based economies. The lands and waters in question also form part of the traditional territories of a number of First Nations communities.”
Twin Metals officials have said copper can be mined without risking the health of the region’s waters while at the same time provide jobs where they are greatly needed.