The COVID-19 pandemic doesn't help what already feels like an endless winter.
Still, there is hope nicer weather is on its way.
After a dusting of snow last week, temperatures this week are expected to turn to the 50-degree range, with some overnight lows expected to be just above freezing.
Warming temperatures will likely lead to a popular topic of discussion: When will ice vanish on area lakes?
Every year, The Journal selects a group of people to poll for their prediction of the lake’s annual ice out. This year, fourth-grade students in Katie Winkel's class offered their guesses as to when Rainy Lake’s waters would flow free of ice in 2020.
The ice is considered out on the first day a boat can travel from Rainy Lake’s Island View to Kettle Falls unimpeded by ice. The earliest recorded ice-out day is April 6, which occurred in 2012. Last year, May 2 marked the much-awaited date.
There’s no grand prize to the person who either guesses correctly, or lands on the date closest to the 2020 ice out, however, The Journal has promised the winner earns year-long bragging rights.
Winkel posed the question to her class through the distance learning platform the group has been doing since March 30. The students were instructed to provide reasoning for their guess, and while some did, others simply gave a date.
A few of the guesses already have come and gone as the question was posed before this publication of The Journal. The earliest guess yet to come was April 20 from Karlyann Bennett.
The fourth grader guessed that date "because it is already nice enough for me to be jumping on my trampoline," she said.
Other April guesses went to Leah Boe who guessed April 28, 29, or 30; Savannah Lane, who guessed April 25; and Chase Bragg, who reasoned, "I think that the ice will go out on April 30 because it is already getting warm out and the beach is already melting."
The bulk of the guesses were in May.
Madison Gordon said May 1, "because it was getting pretty warm out and I'm hoping it will again soon."
Kadence Olson made her guess of May 2 more personal.
"May 2 is my grandma Diane's birthday," Kadence said. "She died before I met her, but she loved fishing. So this year I'm going with May 2."
Rena Gedde chose her date of May 4 to coincide with current events.
"I think ice will go out on May 4 because the stay-at-home order is done that day and we can celebrate by having the ice gone," she said.
The students were provided with ice-out dates of the last 10 years and Ethan Mortenson used that data to arrive at his May 7 prediction.
"May 7 because it is colder than last year and it is in the middle of the (May) 13 and (May) 2," he said.
Other guesses included:
- Channing Wade: "May 5 because when the ice goes out is when it gets warmer."
- Lola Hall: May 5
- Tenley Thompson: "May 6 because it could snow again."
- London Vaughn: "May 9 because it still snowed here."
- Jacksyn Ginter and Alyssa Nieken: May 10
- Carter Timberman predicted the latest date of May 19, but didn't provide any reasoning for his guess.