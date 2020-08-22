A free food distribution will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at Rainy River Community College, 1501 Highway 71, International Falls.
People qualify if they meet 300 percent of the federal poverty limit or are in urgent need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants seeking the 17-pound box of produce should not arrive earlier than 2:45 p.m.
The distribution is based on first come, first served.
The distribution is made possible by KOOTASCA Community Action and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency.