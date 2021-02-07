Feb. 7 took the prize for the coldest day of 2021, so far.
Actual temperatures dipped to nearly 30 degrees below zero - depending on which thermometer you were looking at - while wind-chill factors dropped the temp to -50 degrees in the Icebox of the Nation.
The National Weather Service in Duluth notes there will be little relief from the frigid temperatures and wind chills this week as arctic air lingers across the Northland. Temperatures will largely remain below zero and wind chills far below that.
If you plan to venture out in the extreme cold, bundle up. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Meteorologists urge people to stay inside, if possible, limit time spent outdoors, cover all exposed skin, bring your pets inside out of the cold, and check on your elderly neighbors and family to make sure they are okay.
You should never use the oven or stovetop to heat your home.