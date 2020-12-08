After more than 30 years, a grandfather clock has made its way home.
The reunion between a clock and its craftsman started late last month when Kellie Swanson was tagged in a local sell site Facebook post displaying a clock for sale that was made by Kellie's husband, Chuck, in an International Falls Junior High class.
“My sister-in-law often tags me in posts, and I hadn't really read it until she messaged me about it,” Kellie said. “She pointed out the clock was made by Chuck.”
Wanting to surprise her husband, Kellie was ready to purchase the clock, but figured she'd better see if he wanted it before spending the money.
“I messaged him at work and he said, 'Write the check,'” Kellie said. “So we got it.”
Clock class
Chuck was 15 years old when his father, Ed, paid for the materials for his oldest son to make a grandfather clock in Wally Haglund's clock works class.
“That was a long time ago,” Chuck said when he was asked if he enjoyed the class. “I guess it was all right. My dad was paying for me to build a clock, so I was building a clock.”
He recalls going to the class for about an hour every day during school for the academic year, slowly crafting the about 6-1/2 foot time teller.
Chuck recalls two of the clocks that were built by his classmates were given to President Ronald Reagan and Vice President Walter Mondale.
“They got to travel to Washington D.C. to present it to the president,” Chuck said.
Growing up, Chuck's clock was stationed in the Swanson home, until he left home to serve overseas in the U.S. Navy.
When he returned, sometime in the late 80s, the clock was nowhere to be found.
“I asked my dad where he moved the clock, and he said he sold it,” Chuck said.
Hoping it would eventually be turned over to his possession, Chuck admitted he felt irritated at the time, but didn't think much about it.
Until this year.
Kellie said once while helping a friend move, Chuck mentioned he had made a clock in Haglund's class as they moved the clock their friend had made. So when Kellie came across it on Facebook last week, she was excited to reunite it with its owner.
“He doesn't have anything from his childhood,” she said. “My brother made a clock so I know how special they are.”
After 38 years, the clock still works, and Chuck expressed gratitude to its previous owners, Kathy and Chuck Reid, for taking good care of it.
“It's just as beautiful now as I'm sure it was when Chuck built it,” Kellie said. “Now it's home.”