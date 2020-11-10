Short-term funding is currently available through KOOTASCA to assist low-income residents with internet connectivity needs.
Due to the pandemic, there continues to be an ongoing shortage of computer equipment, causing significant delays and limited availability. For that reason, desktop computers are more readily available at this time, and laptops cannot be guaranteed. With the time limited nature of this opportunity, people who do not currently have internet service or related equipment should apply as soon as possible.
Michelle Toven is the point of contact for applicants, and can be contacted at 218-656-2027 or MichelleT@kootasca.org. Applications, available at https://www.kootasca.org/digital-divide/ can be printed, filled out, and dropped off at KOOTASCA’s main offices.
KOOTASCA’s Digital Divide program provides internet service and personal computers to low-income individuals and families. An extension of the PCs for People efforts to bridge the digital divide, this program has been made possible by support from the Blandin Foundation, Itasca County, the Itasca Area Community Response Fund, and the Community Services Block Grant.
For those fortunate enough to have meaningful connectivity, the internet provides a crucial link to information that helps us to navigate daily life and keep our families healthy and safe during this global health crisis, according to a news release. From online learning to working from home, live streamed religious services — even weddings and funerals — the web connects people during a time of physical isolation.
Who is this program for?
- Individuals and households living in Itasca or Koochiching County
- Without home internet access or without a computer or the equipment needed to access the internet
- Whose household income is below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Line.
How do I apply?
To apply, complete the program applications found on KOOTASCA’s website at https://www.kootasca.org/digital-divide/. Detailed application and submission instructions can be found on page No. 1. If you need assistance in applying, call 218-656-2027.
What is the Internet Service like?
Internet service will typically be provided with a high-speed Wi-Fi Hotspot on the T-Mobile Network with unlimited data and 12 months of service. Internet service and equipment is subject to availability and additional terms or service. Applicants may receive service via other providers depending upon circumstances and service availability. View T-Mobile coverage at https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/coverage-map
What are the computers like?
Computers will typically be refurbished laptop and desktop computers with Windows 10 and will include Microsoft Office and anti-virus protection.
Desktop computers come with a flat-screen monitor, mouse, keyboard, and a Wi-Fi adapter. All computer equipment comes with a webcam. All equipment is subject to availability and may vary. Equipment shortages may cause delays.