Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.48 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 19.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.67 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.28 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.70 per gallon, a difference of 42 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.91 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $3.58 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Nov. 4 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.68 per gallon
- 2017: $2.48 per gallon
- 2016: $2.05 per gallon
- 2015: $2.27 per gallon
- 2014: $3.03 per gallon
- 2013: $3.16 per gallon
- 2012: $3.25 per gallon
- 2011: $3.42 per gallon
- 2010: $2.76 per gallon
- 2009: $2.65 per gallon
"While the national average gas price didn't show much of a significant trend either way, oil prices did jump last week on the solid jobs report and on news of a growing consensus that the U.S. and China have agreed to some form of a trade deal," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With such strong economic data, the picture is painted that we could see improving demand for oil and thus prices rising last week. While it may not be immediately noticed at the pump as gasoline demand continues to be weak in the off-season, it certainly could lead to a more noticeable impact next summer should nothing change until then. Ahead of Thanksgiving, last week's oil jump may derail falling gas prices, though we still may see prices drift lower, the good economic news means prices will not drop as much as they could have otherwise."