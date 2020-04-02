Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 11.9 cents in the past week, averaging $1.81 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 81.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $1.79 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.09 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.20 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.97 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 45.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 72.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for March 30 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.62 per gallon
- 2018: $2.51 per gallon
- 2017: $2.24 per gallon
- 2016: $1.95 per gallon
- 2015: $2.30 per gallon
- 2014: $3.47 per gallon
- 2013: $3.55 per gallon
- 2012: $3.74 per gallon
- 2011: $3.56 per gallon
- 2010: $2.72 per gallon
"Today, we enter the 38th straight day the national average gas price has fallen, and the first week of the national average being under $2 per galllon for the first time in over four years as motorists park their cars and shelter in place, leading to an unprecedented drop never before seen in U.S. gasoline demand, causing prices to sink like a rock," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there's quite a bit more downside that's in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead. We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon, while pricey states like California will see the biggest drops to come, playing catch up to the drop that has seen 29 states average gas prices fall under $2. Motorists should continue to be vigilant if they need to fill their tanks- bring hand sanitizer and potentially wipes, but also shop around as the gap between station widens to historic levels."