Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.4 cents in the past week, averaging $2.60 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 0.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 18.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.62 to $2.72 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.44 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.87 per gallon, a difference of 43 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.97 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.09 per gallon, a difference of $3.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.70 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 5.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Aug.5 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.79 per gallon
- 2017: $2.29 per gallon
- 2016: $2.07 per gallon
- 2015: $2.56 per gallon
- 2014: $3.31 per gallon
- 2013: $3.58 per gallon
- 2012: $3.66 per gallon
- 2011: $3.75 per gallon
- 2010: $2.75 per gallon
- 2009: $2.53 per gallon
"Gas prices have remained somewhat stable in the last week, falling in most communities across the country as oil prices remain under fire over renewed concerns of an economic slowdown in the U.S. as President Trump slapped China with new sanctions, driving the worry," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "There's a growing threat that gas prices may plunge this fall- perhaps as much as 50 cents per gallon by Thanksgiving- as headwinds have killed off any demand growth and gasoline demand plummets after summer. It appears less and less likely that the trade spat between the world's two largest economies will cease any time soon, and that threat will likely stifle gas prices for the immediate future."