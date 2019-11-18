Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.6 cents in the past week, averaging $2.48 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 0.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.65 to $2.69 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.29 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.69 per gallon, a difference of 40 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.84 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.09 per gallon, a difference of $3.25 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 7.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Nov.18 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.47 per gallon
- 2017: $2.48 per gallon
- 2016: $1.94 per gallon
- 2015: $2.11 per gallon
- 2014: $2.78 per gallon
- 2013: $3.04 per gallon
- 2012: $3.23 per gallon
- 2011: $3.24 per gallon
- 2010: $2.81 per gallon
- 2009: $2.58 per gallon
"As we approach the holiday season, gas prices continue to see some volatility, but thankfully ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, prices appear to be in a downward trend in most areas," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The downward move isn't likely to last forever, especially with the U.S. and China close to a trade deal according to White House sources, and with an OPEC meeting upcoming, there could be some upward pressure on oil prices and that may tug gasoline along with it as we finish 2019. For now, however, gas price relief is the name of the game- after spending weeks above $4 per gallon, California is finally back below that painful threshold. For those lucky enough to be traversing the Southern U.S., you may see prices start drifting under $2 per gallon, but do enjoy it while it lasts- with the promise of a stronger U.S. economy comes a near promise of higher oil demand and thus prices."