Borderland masked up Wednesday for the annual Crazy Daze event.
Wearing masks and searching for deals, Third Street was lined with early-morning shoppers for what businesses call one of the most successful retail days of the year.
International Falls Chamber of Commerce President Tricia Heibel said about 23 businesses signed up to participate in the 2020 event.
“This is a critical sales day,” she said. “Retail owners count on Crazy Daze like they do Black Friday.”
Prior to Wednesday, Heibel said she didn’t expect this year to be as busy as previous years without Canadian shoppers because of the border closure.
Still, she was hopeful to make the best of it.
“This is a way for the community to continue to support businesses that have struggled this year,” she said. “Business owners are the only ones who look forward to this day, shoppers do, too.”