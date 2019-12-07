‘Tis the season for spending time with family and exchanging of gifts
Each year, Koochiching County Environmental Services fields questions about recycling gift wrap. While glossy wrapping paper is sparkly, shiny, and can really set the holiday mood for everyone, the bad news is gift wrap isn’t recyclable.
This waste adds to an estimated total of 25 million tons of extra trash that’s created across the nation during the winter holidays — usually starting with Thanksgiving and ending after New Year’s Day.
The challenge with gift wrapping paper is that it simply isn’t all paper, notes a news release from Environmental Services.
“Glitter, foil, and cellophane are made of plastic or metallic materials, and it’s impossible to separate them for recycling,” said the news release. “Other wrapping papers have a heavy wax coating for that shinny glossy appearance. When this is mixed with other types of recyclable papers like newspaper, the wax becomes a contaminate that is difficult to remove and reduces the quality of the recycled paper fiber.”
Koochiching County Environmenal Services offers the following tips to reduce wrapping paper waste during the holiday season:
Consider reusing wrapping paper and gift bags. This saves natural resources and can help save money when the holidays come around next year. Gift givers should also try to reuse cellophane wrapping paper, shiny bows, and ribbons because they can’t be recycled either.
If you haven’t bought wrapping paper yet, consider more sustainable alternatives that are reusable, recyclable, or biodegradable. Try wrapping gifts in brown craft paper, which is recyclable, then add a pinecone or sprig from the Christmas tree to give gift wrap some rustic flair while being eco-friendly. For the kids, wrap gifts in the comic section of the newspaper:As they eagerly wait to open their gifts, they can read their favorite comic strips. Other good recyclable items to use are cardboard and paper boxes, plain uncoated wrapping paper and paper gift bags, holiday cards and envelopes that don’t have embellishments, like glitter and glued-on decorations.
As with most sustainability efforts, it’s best to use what you already have. Many crafters suggest using cloth or scarves to wrap any awkwardly shaped gifts. Reusing containers, like glass jars or tin boxes, can also serve as sturdy packaging without requiring you to buy more.
Gift wrap isn’t the only additional waste produced during the holidays. Other festive items that can’t be recycled include bubble wrap, foam packaging, cellophane, plastic bags, holiday lights, tinsel, ribbons, laminated and/or coated gift bags, bows, artificial Christmas trees, batteries, food packaging and waste, clothing, shoes, plastic toys, and electronics.
For more information about can be recycled, contact Environmental Services staff at 283-1157.