The GigaZone has come to Big Falls.
As a result of continued upgrades to the cooperative’s all-fiber optic network, members in Big Falls now have access to GigaZone services including internet speeds up to a Gigabit per second.
“We continue to make great progress on upgrading our network to incorporate even more members into the GigaZone," said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager. "I’m very proud of all the hard work our cooperative has put in so far as we put our membership and region at the forefront of the very latest in communication networks.”
The GigaZone is currently available to over 35,500 locations, making it one of the largest rural all-fiber optic networks in the United States, according to a news release.
GigaZone service options include unprecedented broadband internet speeds of up to 1000 Mbps – a Gigabit. Members who subscribe to GigaZone broadband can also add PBTV Fusion and/or low cost unlimited long distance service. All current service options also remain available to cooperative members within the GigaZone.
Many current wireless routers cannot support blazing GigaZone internet speeds. To help, the cooperative is offering GigaZone integrated Wi-Fi that uses the latest in advanced Wi-Fi technologies to maximize the in-home wireless experience. This service is free to all new GigaZone customers for the first six months, with a minimal charge thereafter.
Paul Bunyan Communications recently mailed out information to the new locations that are now in the GigaZone and the cooperative has an online map available at http://paulbunyan.net/gigazone/map/ showing the active areas of the GigaZone as well as those areas that will be constructed/upgraded in the future.
“If you are wondering when the GigaZone will reach you, the online map of the active areas and plans for this year is a great resource.” said Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications marketing supervisor.
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties, the release said. The cooperative provides broadband high speed internet services including the GigaZone, digital and high definition television services, digital voice services, residential and business IT services, and is also northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.