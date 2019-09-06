Girl Scouts is forming new troops in the International Falls area.
The public is welcome at 6 p.m. Thursday at Falls Elementary School to learn how Girl Scouts offers the best leadership experience for girls — one that is designed with, by, and for girls. Girl Scout activities reach far beyond cookies, arts and crafts.
The inclusive, all-girl environment of a Girl Scout troop creates a safe space where girls can try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles, and just be themselves. Girl Scouts go hiking, camping, and learn about the outdoors, volunteer for in your local community, learn about robotics and cybersecurity and create memories with new friends.
Meet current local Girl Scouts and troop leaders and register for membership on-site. All new girl members will receive a free t-shirt featuring Luna the Unicorn. Girls will make slime while parents and caregivers team up with other members of the community to form new or join existing troops. Girl Scouts is open to all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Joining Girl Scouts costs $25 annually. Scholarships are available due to support from the product program and community donors. Information sessions are free of charge.
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines serves central and northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. For more information about getting involved, call 218-726-4710 or visit us online at www.girlscoutslp.org.