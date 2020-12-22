Girl Scouts offers a chance at a lifetime of leadership, success, and adventure in a safe, no-limits place designed for and by girls.
The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a collection of engaging, challenging, and fun activities like earning badges, going on awesome trips, selling cookies, exploring science, getting outdoors, and doing community service projects.
Girl Scouts now participate virtually with their troop or on their own as a “Juliette” (individual) Girl Scout. Girls engage through a “Girl Scouts at Home” activity pages.
Find out what Girl Scouts has to offer at https://www.girlscoutslp.org/ or contact Customer Care at 320-252-2952.