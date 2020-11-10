The 12th annual Give to the Max Day is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 19—a giving event that raises millions each year for nearly 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond.
This year, GiveMN is encouraging donors to #GiveWhereYouLiveMN, an effort to help communities in every corner of Minnesota as the unprecedented challenges of this year continue.
“In 12 years of Give to the Max Day, this year is certainly unlike any other,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. “Give to the Max has always been a socially distanced fundraiser by its nature, and we’re encouraging Minnesotans to ‘Give Where You Live’ in 2020, supporting organizations in your communities, the causes you care about most, and consider expanding your generosity to meet the moment this year in new ways.”
To participate in Give to the Max, donors may visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code, and more. Give to the Max’s “Early Giving” period begins November 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19, with random drawings throughout for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations.
New this year, donors may also browse through filtered search pages for organizations who report being significantly impacted by COVID-19, and for those led by or serving Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color (BIPOC). These feature enhancements, made possible through partnership with American National Bank, are built to help highlight these organizations disproportionately affected by events this year.
“We serve many Minnesota-based organizations and we’re thrilled to be a part of Minnesota’s giving holiday,” said Andrew Swammi, SVP of Non-Profit Banking at American National Bank. “We know there are organizations in Minnesota bearing the brunt of the pandemic and systemic racial inequities, and we are proud to help GiveMN connect these causes with new donors.”
Additionally, each donation through GiveMN.org qualifies that Minnesota nonprofit or school for additional grants from the Give to the Max Day prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation. On Nov. 19, Give to the Max Day, GiveMN will award:
- $500 Early Giving Golden Tickets daily on Nov. 1-18
- $500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes on Nov. 19.
- $1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes hourly on Nov. 19.
- $6,000 Power Hour Prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on amount raised between 10:00–10:59 a.m. and 10:00–10:59 p.m.
The grand prize of Give to the Max Day, a $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket.
As Give to the Max Day approaches, GiveMN.org has already seen record-breaking donation amounts in 2020, with more than $20 million given already this year. GiveMN’s #GiveAtHomeMN fundraiser at the beginning of the pandemic brought in more than $5.1 million dollars, and more than $9 million was given in the month after the death of George Floyd, mainly to organizations focusing on racial equity and helping Twin Cities neighborhoods rebuild after a week of unrest.
GiveMN is encouraging Minnesotans to come together virtually this year to share how they’ll be joining in by using #GiveWhereYouLiveMN or #GTMD20. GiveMN will have social media story templates available for download on GiveMN.org and social media where donors can share their personal stories of giving.
About GiveMN
GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota’s giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.
Since 2009, more than 600,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $250 million for more than 12,000 nonprofits in its first eleven years.
RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.
Launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs