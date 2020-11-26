More than 700 meals when out the door Thursday during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Elks Lodge No. 1599.
Co-organizer Shawn Mason said a total of 707 meals were served or delivered during the curbside-style event. In comparison, Mason said last year there were about 500-550 meals served.
"I wish we could've had a crystal ball and prepared for more," she said. "We are happy we're able to feed who we were able to feed."
The event was funded by a Beacon Grant from the National Elks Foundation, Mason said.
Because of the pandemic, it was the first year meals were served curbside.
Mason also expressed appreciation for volunteers who helped make Thursday's meal a success.
"We had volunteers ranging in age 80 to 6 years old," she said. "That is an impressive representation of our community."