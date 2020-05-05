As people continue social distancing, it is more important than ever to find ways to connect and support each other.
One way to reduce stress, anxiety and loneliness is by sending a message to someone else. This could include a loved one, someone who may be struggling, or someone who’s working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A caring message can be as simple as letting someone know you care about them and are thinking of them. It can be a text, a postcard, or a post on social media.
As an example, a message could be as simple as, “Hi Laura, I miss seeing you at work. Your smile always brightened my day. I hope you are doing well. Take care and stay healthy.” Or ”Nurse Doe, Thank you so much for taking care of my Mother. I know you are working long hours and we appreciate you so much.”
Here are some ways you can get started with caring messages right now:
1. St. Louis County Public Health has created an online form for people to send a caring message to those working in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings. Public Health staff will share the messages with care providers, on social media platforms and other means as able. https://forms.gle/53wb7vQtHiMTt4SN9
2. To share a caring message with a specific person, write and share something kind directly with anyone who comes to mind.
3. Spread the word. Tell others about caring messages and encourage them to get involved.
Dr. Ursula Whiteside, who is working with St. Louis County Public Health on the Thrive Range initiative, discusses the benefits of caring messages — for both the recipient and the sender in a short video, which can be viewed here https://tinyurl.com/caringmessage.