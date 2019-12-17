The walls of the Good Samaritan Society were covered in charcoal drawings and its halls were filled with the sound of bluegrass music last Thursday.
Good Samaritan Society — International Falls exhibited its residents’ artwork during a holiday celebration and open house at the facility’s fellowship hall. Over the last month, residents had the opportunity to take classes in both drawing and music through funding from a Northland Foundation grant.
Participants’ final drawings hung on the walls along with short biographies detailing their backgrounds and their experience with art.
On her artist’s profile, resident Helen Matson said her advice to someone who may be hesitant about taking an art class is, “You’ve got to go for it, it gives you something fun to do.”
She appreciated that the teaching artists were so patient and gave good tips to enhance her drawings, she said.
Many residents drew vases, flowers, or other still life scenes. Matson drew a scarecrow, of which she seemed quite proud.
After a reception for the artists, residents who had taken music lessons with Soren Olesen of the band Sloughgrass performed for the crowd.
Olesen introduced the group which called themselves “The String Benders,” and was made up of four residents from the Good Samaritan Society and three members of the band Sloughgrass.
“It’s a small group here tonight,” said Olesen, joking there were more participants in morning practices. “We lost a couple to sleeping,” he said.
The group opened with a song called “Shortening and Bread,” and continued with “The Tennessee Waltz,” and “Jesus Loves Me,” before taking requests.
Many of the residents who took part in the activities had no prior experience, however, some of the musicians had played in their youth, and found the skills came back to them fairly easily.
Evelyn St. Peter was one such participant.
“Now Evelyn, when we first started this she said, ‘Oh, I haven’t played in years, I gave all my instruments away and I have too bad of arthritis, I can’t play a thing.’ We handed her this (steel guitar) she took off like a rocket and I couldn’t believe it,” one of the Sloughgrass members said.
“We’re going to leave this instrument here with her so she can keep practicing on it.”
Resident Mary Proszek, sang an Ojibwe song from her childhood after encouragement from Olesen.
“Mary knows a lot of songs – but mostly in Ojibwe,” he said of her musical abilities.
The Northland Foundation provided the grant enabling the residents to engage in artistic expression of their creativity, promoting an active physical, social and mental lifestyle for the aging population.
“Remaining active as we age helps to improve physical and mental functions as well as reverse some effects of chronic disease while keeping our senior residents mobile and socially engaged in their environment,” said Zach Schmitz, administrator for the Good Samaritan Society — International Falls.
“Sedentary lifestyles have a tendency to predominate the aging population, resulting in premature onset of ill health, disease and frailty,” he said. “We are proud of our residents for choosing to remain active, and this exhibit is an outstanding opportunity for our community to acknowledge their dedication to sustaining good health and channeling their creativity through an artistic lens.”