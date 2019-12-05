The Good Samaritan Society–International Falls will exhibit its residents’ artwork during a holiday celebration and open house set for Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the facility’s Fellowship Hall.
Northland Foundation provided a grant enabling the residents to engage in this artistic expression of their creativity promoting an active physical, social and mental lifestyle for the aging population.
“Remaining active as we age helps to improve physical and mental functions as well as reverse some effects of chronic disease while keeping our senior residents mobile and socially engaged in their environment,” said Zach Schmitz, administrator for the Good Samaritan Society–International Falls location.
“Sedentary lifestyles have a tendency to predominate the aging population, resulting in premature onset of ill health, disease and frailty. We are proud of our residents for choosing to remain active, and this exhibit is an outstanding opportunity for our community to acknowledge their dedication to sustaining good health and channeling their creativity through an artistic lens.”
Good Samaritan Society residents also will conduct a musical performance led by the Sloughgrass bandleader Soren Olesen. The exhibits and open house are open to the public.