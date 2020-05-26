Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday scrapped his 10-person limit on group gatherings and agreed to allow churches to open at 25 percent occupancy if certain safety guidelines are met.
Walz said the decision, coming on a day when the state reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, has been “a challenging one’’ because large gatherings raise the risk of spreading the virus. He said the last week “has been all over the place’’ as he considered new Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and talked with religious leaders about the change.
“I understand the toll the pandemic has taken on the spiritual health of Minnesotans,’’ said Walz, whose new executive order for religious gatherings went into effect Wednesday. It applies only to ceremonies and not to receptions, he added.
The Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, and the Duluth Diocese, which includes St. Thomas Aquinas Church, had already said it would reopen Tuesday at one-third capacity. The archdiocese leader, Archbishop Bernard Hebda, said in a letter to parishioners Saturday that the churches would abide by the Wednesday opening and emphasized that safety comes first.
Said Hebeda, “f a parish is not confident they are ready, they should not open. Period.”
If St. Paul Lutheran Church in International Falls will reopen May 31 for services has yet to be determined, said the Rev. Jacob Quast.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
He resides in Canada, and also serves as pastor of the Lutheran Hour in Fort Frances. The closure of the international border is impacting the church’s ability to plan for reopening, he added. He is seeking an exemption from the rules prohibiting travel across the border for all workers other than those deemed “essential,” of which clergy is not.
“This has been a very trying time in the life of the church,” Quast said. “While internet technology has allowed us to continue to hold limited services and Bible studies online, it is not a good long-term solution as God has meant for His people to meet together to receive His gifts of Word and Sacrament (something that cannot be done via the internet). We have been doing our very best to look out for one another during this time, as well as our friends and neighbors in our community. Indeed, I have been delighted to learn of acts of loving kindness our members have shown to others during this time. Truly, the Spirit of Christ is still active within His church to respond to peoples’ needs with the love of Jesus.”
Meanwhile, the archbishop also said limiting gatherings to 10 people had “burdened the Church’s ability to fully meet the sacramental needs of our faithful” and he appreciated the “honest, open, and fast-paced dialogue’’ with state leaders.
Prior to Walz’s order expanding occupancy for church services, Duluth Diocesan Administrator Father James B. Bissonette said with the strict protocols the churches have put in place, officials believe it is safe to begin public Masses, in a limited way.
“I am disappointed that despite our best efforts to work with the governor, we remain under severe restrictions for an indefinite period of time,” he continued. “... the spiritual life of many is suffering,” he said. “We are simply asking that we be allowed at least the same opportunities for gathering to exercise our religious beliefs as businesses around us have to conduct commerce.”
In addition to social distancing and attendance guidelines, Walz’s new plan recommends that everyone wear masks and that no singing takes place in a congregate setting.
Walz’s announcement came as the state reported a daily high for COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.
State health officials confirmed 847 new cases, boosting the cumulative number to 19,845. There were 10 additional deaths, increasing the total number to 852. Nearly 700 people living in long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus.
A record 33 deaths were confirmed in Friday’s report.
“I want to be clear to Minnesotans. The worst has not yet passed in terms of infections and infection rates,’’ Walz said.
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator, on Friday identified Minneapolis among four metro areas in the country where infection rates are persistent or rising. Also Friday, the Star Tribune reported at least 150 people in the densely populated, predominantly black Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis have tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns about racial disparities that have been seen around the country.
The number of people requiring hospitalization jumped from 534 to 568 in the last day and there are 215 people in intensive care units. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Saturday that two level one trauma centers have reached surge capacity.
“We have to take this very seriously,’’ Malcolm said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.