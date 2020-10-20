The city of Littlefork earlier this month received a $21,500 Community Facilities Grant to purchase eight sets of new turnout gear and corresponding radios for the 18 active firefighters on the Littlefork Fire Department.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Brad Finstadsaid USDA is investing $21,500 for essential fire safety equipment in the city of Littlefork.
“Modern equipment is essential to the success of any operation, especially when it helps keep our fire emergency workers safe,” Finstad said in a news release. “Whether it’s replacing old turnout gear or purchasing a new vehicle, all these things contribute to the economic prosperity of rural America. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is dedicated to assisting rural communities like Littlefork with their long-term commitments to economic prosperity, because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”
The city of Littlefork will use a $21,500 Community Facilities Grant to purchase eight sets of new turnout gear (fire protective coats and pants) and corresponding radios for the 18 active firefighters at the Littlefork Fire Department. The department’s existing gear is worn out and expired, putting firefighters at risk when responding to an emergency.
The department serves 440 square miles, including most of Koochiching County. It has a mutual aid agreements will other area county departments, so they sometimes respond to emergencies at longer distances, making working radio equipment imperative. This project will help to ensure the continued safety of Littlefork firefighters and the ability to efficiently serve the 13,311 residents in Littlefork and surrounding communities.
City Administrator Sonja Pelland said the grant was good news to the city.
“This one was one of those types of things that qualified for funding... it covers things that our fire department needs,” she said. “This was a great way to get eight new sets and keep them up to date.”
Funding was made available through the $150 million in grants included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Donald Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019, the release said. These grants are to help eligible rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of natural disasters.
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn.