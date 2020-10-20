International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.