Northland Foundation awards 81 grants in last quarter of 2020 to benefit people and communities in northeastern Minnesota
Backus Community Center was among 81 recipients of a Northland Foundation grants distributed during the last quarter of 2020.
The organization received $20,000 to support the Community Café, a Backus program that provides free meals to people in the community twice each week. Early in 2020, the Community Café program changed from serving meals in the Backus dining room to providing meals by way of a curb-side service. As the pandemic continued to impact daily life for people, the number of people coming to Community Café to pick up meals skyrocketed, officials said.
The effort once served an average of 50 guests in the Backus dining room. Currently, an average of 276 people are served each Tuesday and Thursday night.
Northland grants
From October through December of 2020, the Northland Foundation awarded 81 grants for a total of $858,612. A large share of grants continues to be aimed at relief and recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thanks to strong local, regional, and state funding support, we have been able to award more than $5 million in relief and recovery related grants during the last 10 months within northeastern Minnesota, nearly 5x what Northland usually processes in a year,” stated Erik Torch, Director of Grantmaking. “It has been gratifying to help get additional resources out into communities at a time when the need is so great.”
Nearly $210,000 was granted to community organizations and school districts for emergency wrap-around early care and education services. The funding was awarded to better support children ages 0-8 who are being disproportionately impacted by the effects of the pandemic, including children from low-income families; black, Indigenous, and other children of color; and children in rural communities. Grantees will employ a variety of strategies, from technology to help students with distance learning, to mental health supports, and more. Applications for a second round of grants are being accepted through February 15th. Find details at https://northlandfdn.org/grants/apply-report.php.
Also included in recent COVID relief and recovery grants were two significant “pass-through” grants of $100,000 each to the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Northland applied for a St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation’s Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund grant, in collaboration with the two Tribal Nations, who will use the awards to bolster early care and education and children-and-youth programming that will help essential workers to continue in their jobs.